Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
NO EURO
Poland will not be able to join the euro for possibly
another decade because the government lacks a sufficient
majority to approve the changes needed to its constitution,
Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.
TPSA CEO
Maciej Witucki, the chief executive of Poland's No.1
telecommunications company Telekomunikacja Polska TPSA
will be replaced in the autumn by Bruno Duthoit, business daily
Puls Biznesu wrote. Witucki has been the head of TPSA from 2006.
PBG
Poland's troubled builder PBG will issue 535
million shares for its creditors, daily Parkiet wrote, quoting
sources. PBG, whose debt amounts to almost 3 billion zlotys,
would like to sign financial and restructuring agreements by the
end of August.
BUDGET
The finance ministry will announce spending cuts worth 10
billion zlotys in the 2013 budget, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
wrote, adding that the official announcement may come later on
Monday. The finance minister is also expected to admit that this
year's budget deficit will need to be higher than initially
planned.
KGHM
Polish copper miner KGHM will search for new
commodities as part of its new strategy and try to explore gas
that can be found between copper layers in Poland, daily
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. The company, in addition to its
traditional mining of copper, gold and silver, wants to also
focus on unconventional gas, potassium and phosphorites.
SHALE GAS
Poland will release a report on the results of shale gas
drilling conducted in Poland so far, the first such report to be
based on factual drilling and not estimates, daily Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna wrote.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.3111 Polish zlotys)