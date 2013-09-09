Drax to engage with investors after a third reject 2016 pay plan
LONDON, April 13 British power company Drax will engage further with shareholders on executive pay, it said on Thursday, after a third of investors opposed its remuneration report.
LONDON, Sept 9 Shares in energy major BG open 4 percent lower after the oil and gas firm says delays at projects in Egypt and Norway would reduce its 2014 production by around 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The company, which said that it was on track to meet its 2013 targets, blamed part of the downgrade to next year's production on ongoing political and social instability in Egypt. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Alistair Smout)
BEIJING/SEOUL, April 13 Isolated North Korea doesn't consume much oil, but curbing or cutting off its supplies in retaliation for further nuclear or long-range missile tests would be painful and potentially destabilising to the regime of Kim Jong Un.