LONDON, Sept 9 Shares in energy major BG open 4 percent lower after the oil and gas firm says delays at projects in Egypt and Norway would reduce its 2014 production by around 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company, which said that it was on track to meet its 2013 targets, blamed part of the downgrade to next year's production on ongoing political and social instability in Egypt. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Alistair Smout)