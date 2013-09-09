(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Pierre Briançon

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - What a surprise. Vincent Bollore is doing what Vincent Bollore does – stirring trouble and rattling cages. The French financier, who owns 5 percent of Vivendi (VIV.PA) and sits on the board of the media and telecom conglomerate, now wants to be considered for the job of chief executive. Company Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou had other plans. After serving as Vivendi’s de facto boss for more than a year, Fourtou recently launched a search for a proper chief executive. Bollore not only opposed Fourtou’s choice – Bertelsmann’s [BERT.UL] Thomas Rabe – but he also wants an overhaul of Vivendi’s corporate governance.

For anyone vaguely familiar with Bollore’s modus operandi, that may look simply like the excuse he has been waiting for to launch an assault on Vivendi’s board and dictate the company’s agenda. As always, what he wants is unclear at the beginning. As often, he may end up making a hefty profit.

Bollore has been Vivendi’s largest shareholder for little over a year, after accepting shares as payment for a couple of small TV channels he sold to the company’s pay-TV arm, Canal Plus CNLP.PA. Since then he has bought more stock in the market, leaving his overall investment in Vivendi worth around 1 billion euros.

He says he agrees with Vivendi’s current stated strategy, which is to shed the mobile telephone assets and refocus the group around media “content”, with Universal Music and Canal Plus. The beef with Fourtou is about implementation, and the lack of succession plans for the 74-year-old chairman.

Vivendi’s last formal CEO, Jean-Bernard Levy, quit last year after clashing with Fourtou over strategy. Since then, Fourtou has indeed concentrated operational power in his hands, with the tacit consent of a compliant board. Compounding Bollore’s unrest is the fact that the share price has underperformed the French CAC40 index by 50 percent since he became a major shareholder.

A dispute had been slowly brewing over the best way to dispose of the mobile assets. Ironically, Bollore is making his move just as Vivendi was springing into action – with the recent sale of Activision (ATVI.O) and exclusive talks on the disposal of its Maroc Telecom (IAM.CS) unit. Whatever his ultimate motive, Bollore is raising questions about Vivendi’s leadership that the board must answer.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- French tycoon Vincent Bollore, Vivendi's main shareholder, is nominating himself to become the chief executive of the media and telecoms group, according to a close ally.

- Bollore has objected to the candidate chosen by current Vivendi board Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou after a search by U.S. headhunter Russell Reynolds, according to news first reported by Les Echos, the French daily.

- Fourtou, 74, has been Vivendi’s de facto chief executive after the departure in June 2012 of previous CEO Jean-Bernard Levy, who was then replaced by interim Chief Executive Jean-Francois Dubos.

- Vivendi shares were up 2.2 percent at midday in a declining French stock market.

- Reuters: French tycoon Bollore candidate for top Vivendi job -report [ID:nL5N0H30LI]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [BRIANCON/]

(Editing by Chris Hughes and Sarah Bailey)

((pierre.briancon@thomsonreuters.com))

((Reuters messaging: pierre.briancon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS VIVENDI/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.