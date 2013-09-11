Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): CURRENT ACCOUNT The central bank releases July current account figures. Analysts expect a deficit of 11 million euros ($14 million). (1200) TPSA The Polish unit of Deutsche Telekom has agreed to share its 4G mobile network with the cellphone arm of TPSA Poland's top telecoms group. AMREST The Central and Eastern European restaurant operator has signed a 250 million euro-equivalent, five-year loan to refinance an existing facility that was originally agreed in October 2010. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 0.7538 euros)