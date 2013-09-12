Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PKO AND PZU Poland's biggest bank PKO BP is looking for a partner to buy 50 percent of its insurance business and could be interested in cooperating with PZU, the region's biggest insurer. TPSA TPSA, the Polish unit of Orange, said on Wedensday that the French operator's executive Bruno Duthoit will replace its long time chief executive Maciej Witucki on September 19. CENTRAL BANK The central bank's Monetary Policy Council will release its rate policy outline for 2014 at 1200 GMT. JSW Trade unions at JSW, the biggest coking coal producer in the EU, have rejected all proposals by the managemenet board designed to cut costs as the company faces net loss in the second half of 2013, Parkiet daily said. TVN The controlling shareholder of Polish broadcaster TVN, PTH, set an interest rate of 11 percent for cash on the issue of 300 million euros in bonds, the company said late on Wednesday. ENERGA Poland has submitted the IPO prospectus of Energa, its fourth biggest utility, to the financial watchdog, as it plans to float the company by the end of this year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. KOMPANIA WEGLOWA Deputy head at the biggest hard coal miner in the EU has notified the prosecutor's office that the deal Kompania signed on coal supplies to the new power plant planned by PGE was harmful for the miner, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said. GAS EXCHANGE Denmark's gas companies Danske Commodities and Neas Energy plan to start gas trading in Poland after the obligation to sell a part of gas on the local exchange was implemented on Wednesday, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 0.7538 euros)