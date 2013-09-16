(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Quentin Webb

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s banking elite have found a new revolving door: UK Financial Investments, guardian of the state’s shares in Lloyds (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L). The next boss will be James Leigh-Pemberton, UK CEO at Credit Suisse CSGN.VX. He is a natural choice, given his key role advising on the original bailouts of the country’s ailing banks.

Why would an investment banker of Leigh-Pemberton’s standing move to UKFI? It’s a shoestring operation that acts as a buffer between government and the banks it reluctantly owns. The answer certainly isn’t pay: outgoing CEO Jim O’Neil’s 180,000-pound salary is peanuts compared to top bank and fund-management bosses.

The lure is partly intellectual: overseeing the complex process of normalising Britain’s financial sector. There is also the prestige of public service. This stacks up well against the usual alternatives at this stage in a banker’s career – boutiques, board roles, good works or golf. It must also be a break from the three-hour conference calls, huge slide decks and nightly client schmoozefests that winning business requires.

So UKFI is starting to look a bit like the Takeover Panel, where a short secondment can burnish the CV of an experienced banker looking for something new. Think of John Crompton, who served briefly in a capital markets role at UKFI, before returning to investment banking. Turnover at UKFI is lumpier – after an early string of defections the team has held stable around outgoing Chairman Robin Budenberg. And Leigh-Pemberton may be around some time: disentangling RBS from the state will take years.

Still, this isn’t a job for life, but rather a useful interlude. Leigh-Pemberton could strike out on his own afterwards – like Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) Simon Robey or Goldman Sachs’ (GS.N) Yoel Zaoui – or take a higher-profile public-sector role. There would also be the option of returning to a large financial firm. But the integrated investment banks seem to be losing big shots more often nowadays, and may need to work harder to bring them back through the door.

