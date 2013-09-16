TRIPOLI, Sept 16 Oil protesters in Libya's east
will continue to block the country's largest oil terminals until
all their demands are met, the spokesman for the protesters said
after reports a deal with the government to resume exports had
been reached.
"There is no deal and the port terminals in the east from Es
Sider, Ras Lanuf to Brega and Hariga are closed for exports
until the protesters demands are met. The government has not
responded to our demands," Osama al-Oreibi told Reuters.
Al-Oreibi is the spokesman for the federalists in the
so-called "Brega political office", headed by Ibrahim al
Jathran, who is seeking a bigger role in the country's oil
industry.
Libyan media reported over the weekend protesters in the
east have reached a deal to reopen export terminals on Monday
while demanding a number of conditions to be met within three
month.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Heavens)