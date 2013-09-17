Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): DATA The Polish statistics office releases wages and employment data for August. For forecasts, see. (1200) PENSION REFORM More than half of members want to stay in the Polish pension funds (OFEs) and not rely only on the state fund ZUS with their future pensions, Gazeta Wyborcza daily quoted a survey by pollster PBS. Daily Parkiet speculates the changes planned for OFEs may lead to a partial sellout of their equity holdings in the future. ENERGA IPO The Warsaw bourse-bound Polish state-controlled utility Energa cut its investment plan until 2021 by 1.3 billion zlotys ($414 million) to up to 19.7 billion, daily Parkiet quoted the company's updated strategy. ARMS INDUSTRY Poland wants to consolidate its wide spectrum of arms producers into one unit with 13,000 employees and annual revenue of 6 billion zlotys, with plans to float it on the Warsaw bourse in the future, daily Puls Biznesu reported. TELECOMS REGULATOR The head of Poland's telecoms regulator UKE, Magdalena Gaj, may finish her term early as she may be a candidate to the management of the United Nations' (UN) International Telecommunications Union (ITU), daily Rzeczpospolita reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1408 Polish zlotys)