LONDON, Sept 17 Libya is losing some $130
million a day due to protests that have crippled the North
African's oil sector, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Tuesday
and insisted he still wanted to solve the crisis through
dialogue rather than force.
"We are going to work on solving this problem," Zeidan told
an investment conference in London. "When blood is shed, the
loss will be greater".
The crisis has caused oil output to slump to around 250,000
barrels per day (bpd) from pre-war output of 1.6 million bpd.
Zeidan confirmed output was resuming at the El Sharara and
El Feel oilfields in southwestern Libya and that the Marsa
al-Brega port had started to export again.