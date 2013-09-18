(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By George Hay

MADRID, Sept 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Companies can’t get enough of “board diversity”. To show they want to reach that lofty goal, they try to form an ideal roster of non-executives comprised of big hitters with a broad range of “talents”. In appointing ex-Bankia Chairman Rodrigo Rato, Santander (SAN.MC) has gone one step further: it has recruited an executive who hasn’t shown any talent in the field of banking.

Rato’s appointment may not be as disastrous as it looks at first glance. He is being reappointed to an 11-strong international advisory board, not to Santander’s main board. The bank may feel that his stints as International Monetary Fund chief and Spanish finance minister will provide useful insights, while Rato’s seat on the Telefonica (TEF.MC) advisory board suggests others agree that he can be rehabilitated. And the scale of the problems at Bankia (BKIA.MC), an unholy union of seven ropey caja savings banks, could have outfoxed even bankers with more serious pedigrees.

Still, the point of advisory boards is largely about public relations, by associating banks with the great and the good. Rato hardly fits the bill. Along with fellow former Bankia executives, he is facing accusations of fraud, price-fixing and falsifying accounts in connection with the caja’s capital hike in 2011 - a year before it was nationalised.

Even if he ultimately avoids any legal punishment, it’s hard to see what Santander gains by the association, especially if Rato’s rumoured 200,000 euro salary – for two days of work a year - is accurate. If that’s the going rate for presiding over epic banking failure, other fallen stars – the Dick Fulds, Fred Goodwins and others – will be sending their CVs in the direction of Madrid as soon as they can.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Santander has hired Rodrigo Rato, the former chair of bailed-out lender Bankia, to sit on its international advisory board.

- The role will involve two meetings a year of the 11-strong advisory board. Rato, who has served as Spain’s economy minister and as managing director of the International Monetary Fund, also sat on the advisory board in 2008-9.

- Santander confirmed the appointment, but would not comment on Rato’s remuneration. El Pais reported on Sept. 17 that he would be paid 200,000 euros a year for his role.

