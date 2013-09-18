BRIEF-Tryg Q1 profit after tax DKK 605 million, above expectations
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX DKK 605 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 563 MILLION)
RABAT, Sept 18 Banque Centrale Populaire, one of Morocco's three biggest banks, may raise up to $500 million in short-term debt on the international market, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
BCP CEO Mohamed Benchaaboun told local press the bank may raise between $400-500 million in foreign bonds. Benchaaboun told Reuters in July about the bonds and said the bank would issue short-term debt by the end of the year.
He added that there were no immediate financing needs.
BCP posted a 5.7 percent rise in first-half net profit to 1.7 billion dirhams, held back by rising bad debts and higher provisions.
The bank, which is rated BBB-/A-3 by credit rating agency Standard & Poors, with a negative outlook, said bad debts rose to 12.48 billion dirhams ($1.49 billion) from 10.02 billion at the end of 2012 due to a slowdown in the non-agricultural sector. ($1 = 8.3601 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Louise Heavens)
FRANKFURT, April 7 The European Central Bank's chief economist would not rule out a further cut to the pace of the ECB's bond purchases this year in a TV interview due to air on Friday, saying this decision would be taken by all rate setters.
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: