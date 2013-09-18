(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his / her own.)

By Andy Home

LONDON, Sept 18 As Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) (0388.HK) works to fix the warehousing issues at its expensive purchase, the London Metal Exchange (LME), it can at least take comfort from the continued robust growth in LME trading volumes.

Average daily volume surged by almost 14 percent year-on-year in August, while cumulative volume growth through the first eight months of this year was running at 9.0 percent, matching last year's performance.

Yet not all LME contracts are faring as well as that headline figure might suggest.

The NASAAC (North American Secondary Aluminium Alloy) contract, for example, has seen volumes steadily decline since the fourth quarter of last year. Cumulative volumes of 366,269 lots in the first eight months of 2013 were down by 15.5 percent on last year's equivalent turnover.