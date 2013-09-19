* Recovery in Polish economy should help sector: TPSA chief

* New CEO says important to reduce costs, halt revenue decline

* Expects final offers in sale of Internet arm by end-Sept

By Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat

WARSAW, Sept 19 The new head of Orange's (ORAN.PA) Polish unit plans to focus on controlling costs while seeking halt a slide in revenues that has already forced the company to cut jobs over the past year.

"We have to work on the efficiency of our strategy and, if not cut, then at least optimise costs," Bruno Duthoit, the new chief executive of Poland's no.1 operator TPSA TPSA.WA, said in an interview.

"Job cuts are not a goal in their own right, but labour costs are a significant part of overall costs at around 22-23 percent," he said.

An economic slowdown in Poland, which is Orange's biggest foreign market, has combined with mounting competition for customers to push telecoms sector revenues down.

Price wars chipped away at TPSA's client base, eroded profits and finally led to a change at the helm, with Duthoit replacing the long-serving Maciej Witucki.

The new chief executive said he hoped the reduced costs, along with a rebound in the Polish economy, would improve the company's fortunes.

"On the one hand it is important for us to stop the revenue decline and to reduce cost. But an absolute priority (...) is revenue and profit," Duthoit said in the interview, authorised for release on Thursday after he was officially confirmed as CEO.

"For sure my coming to the company means an evolution, not revolution," he added.

He also said the group expects to receive final offers before the end of this month from potential buyers of its fully-owned subsidiary Wp.pl, Poland's No.2 web portal which is valued at around 300 million zlotys ($97 million).

TPSA last October issued an unexpected profit warning and since then it announced job cuts and warned of a deep fall in 2013 revenue. As a result, it has shed half of its market value to $3.2 billion in less than a year. [ID:nL5N0BC1IB]

After flirting with recession at the turn of the year Poland's economic growth is now forecast to accelerate to 2.5 percent next year and 3.1 percent in 2015.

This may boost the telecoms sector, whose combined revenues fell by 2.4 percent last year to below 42 billion zlotys ($13.3 billion).

"The fall in the Polish telecoms market's value should stop," Duthoit told Reuters. "In Europe and in the world the market is linked to economic growth."

The new chief executive declined to specify the dividend payout TPSA plans for 2014. The payout was already cut by two-thirds to 0.5 zlotys per share earlier this year.

($1 = 3.0939 Polish zlotys)

(Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Anthony Barker)

