Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
MINUTES
The central bank is set to release minutes from the
September meeting of its Monetary Policy Council (MPC) at 1200.
DISAPPOINTING OUTPUT
Poland's industrial output rose slightly less than expected
in August due to a weak performance in the construction sector,
although growth is expected to accelerate in the months
ahead.
LOT
Poland's flag carrier expects to finish talks with Boeing
on damages over Dreamliners grounding by the end of this
year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily quoted LOT's spokeswoman as
saying.
Boeing wants to reach an agreement with the Polish carrier
to avoid lawsuit, the head of the company for Central and
Eastern Europe said.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
Kompania Weglowa, the biggest miner in Europe, which is
going to play a key role in Poland's flagship power project
Opole, booked a loss of 340 million zlotys ($107.3 million)
after the first eight months of the year, Parkiet daily wrote.
PKO BP
Private equity group Enterprise Investors did not reach
agreement with Polish lender PKO BP over the sale of Skarbiec
Asset Management Holding, as the bank unexpectedly lowered its
bid, Parkiet daily wrote quoting its banking sources.
PENSION SYSTEM
The final shape of the pension fund system overhaul is not
known yet, Dariusz Rosati, the chairman of the parliament's
public finance committee told Rzeczpospolita daily. It still has
to be subject to discussion at the committee's sitting.
