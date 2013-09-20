Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): POL-AQUA Spanish builder Dragados has received acceptances from the majority of Pol-Aqua shareholders in its bid for the remaining 34 percent stake in the Polish construction company it did not already own, Dragados said on Thursday. TPSA The new head of Orange's Polish unit TPSA plans to focus on controlling costs while seeking halt a slide in revenues that has already forced the company to cut jobs over the past year. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DT's Polish mobile unit filed a complaint in the European Commission against Poland over the Ministry of Administration and Digitization's agreement with one of T-Mobile Polska's rivals, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. WARSAW BOURSE The Warsaw bourse will launch its new bluechip WIG30 index on Monday. Tha gauge is scheduled to replace the current WIG20 at the end of 2015. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX