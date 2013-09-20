LONDON, Sept 20 The number of "abnormal" quotes
for setting the Euribor interest rate benchmark is down sharply
after fines for two banks who rigged it led to tighter
supervisory scrutiny, an EU regulator said on Friday.
Euribor and its UK counterpart, the London Interbank Offered
Rate or Libor, are compiled from quotes submitted by panels of
banks.
Banks were accused of "low balling" quotes at the height of
the financial crisis to give the impression they were stable and
still able to borrow at cheap rates from their peers.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said
the incidence of "obviously erroneous submissions" seems to have
declined as banks follow guidelines from ESMA and the European
Banking Authority to make submitting quotes more rigorous.
The guidelines were brought in after Barclays and
UBS were fined for manipulating Euribor and Libor. RBS
was fined for manipulating Libor.
"Patently erroneous submissions became rare in recent
months," ESMA said in a study published on Friday. Abnormal
deviations for Euribor did not occur at all between September
2012 and May 2013.
The continuity of key benchmarks in the EU remains a major
concern as banks pull out of panels. The number of banks on one
Euribor panel has fallen from 42 to 32, ESMA said.
Global efforts are underway to base a reformed Libor and
Euribor on recorded market transactions.
A draft EU law published on Wednesday would give regulators
powers to force banks to participate on panels.