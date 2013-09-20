By Laura Noonan and Padraic Halpin
| LONDON/DUBLIN, Sept 20
the EU and the IMF have completed two days of Dublin meetings
aimed at agreeing a blueprint that will make the country's
upcoming bank health checks as close as possible to a planned
EU-wide version in 2014.
Officials at the EU and IMF both confirmed that their
representatives had been in Dublin this week for talks on the
design of the tests. A spokesman for the European Central Bank,
the third element of the so-called troika, declined to comment.
The design of the tests will be crucial for Ireland as the
country seeks to exit its 2010 bailout in December, a prospect
that could be jeopardised if its banks were found to need
significant further support.
A source with knowledge of Wednesday and Thursday's talks
said efforts were focused on ensuring that the Irish tests will
be as close as possible to the European version, so the exercise
would not have to be repeated in 2014.
This suggests the tests, which will cover state-owned Allied
Irish Bank and Permanent TSB and Bank of
Ireland , will be robust, since the European round will
be the most stringent tests the EU's banks have ever faced.
The Central Bank of Ireland declined to comment on the
talks, while neither the EU or IMF would comment on the outcome
of the talks.
The issue of banking stress tests has been a contentious one
between Ireland and its international lenders, with Irish
officials initially pushing for no tests ahead of the 2014
Europe-wide round.
The lenders did not think that Ireland, whose sovereign 67
billion euros bailout was triggered by a banking collapse, could
exit its rescue programme without a thorough review of its
banks.
A compromise was agreed in May which allows for an
assessment of Irish banks' balance sheets to be carried out by
the end of October, without any stress testing of how the banks
would respond to future shocks.
EU-wide stress tests will be carried out in 2014, with the
European Central Bank taking a lead role for eurozone countries,
which will fall under ECB supervision from October 2014.