MOSCOW, Sept 24 Megafon (MFONq.L) (MFON.MM), Russia's second largest mobile phone company, is considering starting up a bank to capitalise on the market for mobile finances and cross-sell services to existing mobile customers.

"We are discussing - we don't have a decision - creating a Megafon bank," CEO Ivan Tavrin told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit. "We are very (focused) on value-added services. There are many (new) things we can do inside our industry."

Tavrin said Megafon would prefer to buy a small bank rather than acquire a licence - which would likely take more time - and said the firm is talking to a number of banks. He would consider buying a bank which does not have large operations or a branch network.

