MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait weighed down by ex-dividend shares, region quiet
DUBAI, March 30 Kuwait's stock market underperformed in an otherwise quiet region during early trade on Thursday as three Kuwaiti large-cap shares went ex-dividend.
LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland, rated Ba2/BB+/BBB at the senior level, is preparing to sell a seven-year covered bond - the longest public bond offering from an Irish bank since the financial crisis began.
Citi, Danske, Deutsche Bank, Nomura and RBS have been hired as lead managers for the EUR500m no-grow issue, which will be priced in the near future, subject to market conditions. The deal is expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's and A low by DBRS.
DUBAI, March 30 Kuwait's stock market underperformed in an otherwise quiet region during early trade on Thursday as three Kuwaiti large-cap shares went ex-dividend.
* Nearly 60,000 people without electricity (Updates number told to flee, writes through with detail of resort evacuations, mining and tourism impacts)
LONDON, March 30 Saudi Aramco has formally appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and HSBC as international financial advisers for its initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.