LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland, rated Ba2/BB+/BBB at the senior level, is preparing to sell a seven-year covered bond - the longest public bond offering from an Irish bank since the financial crisis began.

Citi, Danske, Deutsche Bank, Nomura and RBS have been hired as lead managers for the EUR500m no-grow issue, which will be priced in the near future, subject to market conditions. The deal is expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's and A low by DBRS.