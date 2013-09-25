Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): SWITCH TENDER Poland's finance ministry will offer floating-rate bonds maturing in January 2019 and fixed-rate bonds due October 2023 at a switch tender. LOT Two out of five Boeing 787 Dreamliners owned by Poland's flagship carrier LOT had an engine glitch, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes quoting the carrier's press office. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX