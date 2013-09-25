(Fixes headline to say 'counter' instead of 'opposite')

MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia's Gazprom Neft and Novatek are in talks to buy Italian energy company Enel's indirect stake in gas producer SeverEnergia, which Enel has just agreed to sell to Rosneft, a Novatek co-owner said.

On Tuesday, Rosneft agreed to buy Enel's 40 percent stake in Arctic Russia B.V., leading to Rosneft's indirect ownership of a 19.6 percent stake in SeverEnergia, where 51 percent is owned by a Gazprom Neft and Novatek joint venture.

But Gennady Timchenko, a co-owner of Novatek, said that Novatek and Gazprom Neft are in their own talks over the stake, signalling a row between him and Igor Sechin, the powerful chief executive of Rosneft.

"Based on that I saw in Rosneft's statement, there are some suspensive conditions," he was quoted as saying by Prime news agency.

Italian Eni also has an indirect stake in SeverEnergia, a production venture with assets in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region in Northern Russia. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)