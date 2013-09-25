(Updates with comments from Austrian central bank in penultimate paragraph. The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Dominic Elliott

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Austrian banks look like Europe's next problem child. In September alone, Vienna-regulated lenders have endured a failed debt sale, a quasi-profit warning and the prospect of a new and bigger bailout. The International Monetary Fund has urged the government to accelerate its restructuring efforts. And Austria's central bank recently said Austrian banks need 8 billion euros of capital.

The IMF and the central bank's concerns look justified. Austria’s banking assets were still a heady 380 percent of GDP in 2012. Its lenders' central and eastern European (CEE) credit risk has grown, not diminished since the crisis: loans to the region have increased 5 percent since 2009, according to the Austrian central bank. On Sept. 16 Raiffeisen (RBIV.VI) raised its loan-loss coverage estimate for the year by a fifth: its shares have dropped 25 percent since January.

The catalyst for what happens next is likely to be the European Union's forthcoming Asset Quality Review. Raiffeisen and UniCredit (CRDI.MI), which owns Austria's second-largest bank, Bank Austria, are likely to be among the most affected, according to Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). The Austrian central bank has conceded that CEE arrears are anyone’s guess.

Erste Bank (ERST.VI), Austria's biggest lender by assets, has already prepared itself, raising 660 million euros in July to pay back state participation capital. But others are way off the pace. Raiffeisen needs another 2 billion euros to pay back state capital and meet a 10 percent Basel core Tier 1 ratio, Berenberg estimates. And Austrian taxpayers still have stakes in three banks, the most troubled of which, Hypo Alpe Adria [HAABI.UL], may require another 5.4 billion euros.

Austrian regulators will have to hope efforts to plug any capital holes go better than at midsized-bank Bawag, which failed to sell Tier 2 debt on Sept. 18. Raiffeisen may be wary about raising fresh equity at a big discount to its book value, but investors would presumably prefer it to shore up its capital position. After the lender outlined a new 450 million euro cost-cutting plan late on Sept. 24, shares barely budged.

On Sept. 25, the Austrian central bank issued a statement saying that Austrian banks were mostly well capitalized and that the overall system showed a solid performance in a stress test.

Austria's banks may not be as leveraged as some European peers. But if they fail to get a move on and raise capital, they could become a test case for Brussels’ new bail-in regime.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Raiffeisen Bank International said on Sept. 24 that it intended to cut costs by up to 450 million euros by the end of 2016. A week earlier the bank on Sept. 16 raised its forecast for bad loan provisions by as much as a fifth, or 1.2 billion euros, this year, heightening concern about its emerging markets exposure.

- Raiffeisen’s peer Bawag put issuance of Tier 2 capital on hold on Sept. 18 after international investors asked for a bigger premium than the lender was willing to pay, IFR reported.

- The International Monetary Fund said on Sept. 10 that Austria needed to accelerate the restructuring of its banks.

- Austrian finance ministry officials said on Sept. 3 that selling off bailed-out Hypo Alpe Adria could cost taxpayers up to 5.4 billion euros in fresh capital by 2017, after agreeing a plan to clean up the bank with the European Commission.

