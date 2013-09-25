LONDON, Sept 25 Ryanair is positively disposed towards the Boeing 737 Max after talks with the U.S. plane maker over a possible order for up to 200 of the planes, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"We're pleased with what we have found so far. Our view on it is positive," Howard Millar told journalists in London.

Ryanair said in June that it could place an order by the end of the year. Millar did not comment on the timing of a possible order, saying only that a working group review should be complete by the end of October.