BRIEF-Endo International priced $300 million aggregate amount of 5.875% senior secured notes
* Endo International Plc announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes
LONDON, Sept 25 Ryanair is positively disposed towards the Boeing 737 Max after talks with the U.S. plane maker over a possible order for up to 200 of the planes, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"We're pleased with what we have found so far. Our view on it is positive," Howard Millar told journalists in London.
Ryanair said in June that it could place an order by the end of the year. Millar did not comment on the timing of a possible order, saying only that a working group review should be complete by the end of October.
* Endo International Plc announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes
April 12 Apple Inc has hired a team of biomedical engineers as part of a secret initiative, initially envisioned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, to develop sensors to treat diabetes, CNBC reported citing three people familiar with the matter.