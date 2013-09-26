BRIEF-Vigmed Holding: independent Vigmed Bid Committee continues to recommend shareholders to accept Greiner Bio-One Offer
* SAYS INDEPENDENT VIGMED BID COMMITTEE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT GREINER BIO-ONE OFFER
PARIS, Sept 26 French drugmaker Sanofi has started construction of a new 70 million-euro ($95 million) plant in Algeria that will be its largest industrial site in Africa, the company said on Thursday.
Sanofi, the international drug company with the biggest sales in Africa, already has two other manufacturing sites in Algeria and Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher described Africa earlier this year as "an extremely interesting market".
With new opportunities opening up for treating chronic diseases afflicting Africa's middle classes, rather than just fire-fighting infections, the region is attracting growing attention from European drug firms like Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline.
According to forecasts by pharmaceuticals consultancy IMS Health, medicine spending in Africa is expected to reach $30 billion by 2016, driven by an annual growth rate of more than 10 percent.
* SAYS INDEPENDENT VIGMED BID COMMITTEE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT GREINER BIO-ONE OFFER
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 turnover at 167.3 million euros ($177.02 million) versus 158.1 million euros a year ago