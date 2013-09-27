(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By George Hay

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) appears to have found a way to shoot itself in the foot. Italy’s largest retail bank has so far had a relatively good euro zone crisis, raising capital early and keeping bad debts below peers'. It needs to ensure that a boardroom scrap doesn’t undo all that good work.

Intesa’s supervisory and management boards have their next scheduled meetings on Oct. 1. Top of the agenda for supervisory board chair Giovanni Bazoli, according to Reuters, will be whether to oust Enrico Cucchiani, who has been the bank’s chief executive since late 2011. The cited reason is “differences over strategy and management.”

What this means specifically is unclear. One possibility is Cucchiani’s relative lack of experience in retail banking, although if so this should have been obvious at the time of his hiring. Another reason could be a possible clash over whether Intesa should be involved with the rescue of the ailing Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) (BMPS.MI), and more generally play the traditional power-broking role long expected from banks in Italy. Intesa declined to comment on Cucchiani’s future.

The good news is that the bank is better able to deal with this crisis than most domestic peers would be. Intesa has shown encouraging stability as Italy’s political and financial troubles have raged. It has repaid emergency liquidity from the European Central Bank, and built up an 11 percent core Tier 1 ratio on a fully–loaded Basel III basis – which is better than almost every other European bank. Bad debts after provisions amount to 7.6 percent of the loan book, compared to a 12.3 percent average for the sector.

Still, this is not the ideal time for a bank of Intesa’s size to waste time in a board scuffle. The MPS speculation knocked 4 percent off Intesa shares on Sept. 26. Further volatility is possible as rumours keep flying, and could be fanned if Italy’s current political tensions intensify.

More broadly, it’s not good for Italy as a whole. Recent developments to bolster Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and to sell off Mediobanca’s (MDBI.MI) thicket of controlling stakes did raise hopes that corporate Italy was reforming at last. Even if Cucchiani’s potential ouster is a reflection of active corporate governance rather than old-style Italian power broking, mess at the top is hardly the image that Prime Minister Enrico Letta wants to present to the world.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani could be ousted next week following clashes with Giovanni Bazoli, the chairman of the bank’s supervisory board, Reuters reported on Sept. 26.

- Intesa, the biggest retail bank in Italy, is to hold scheduled meetings of its supervisory and management boards on Oct. 1.

- Two sources close to Intesa said the two boards could withdraw backing from Cucchiani, Reuters said. An attempt to oust Cucchiani was backed by Giuseppe Guzzetti, the head of Fondazione Cariplo, Intesa’s second-largest shareholder.

- Intesa shares fell 3.8 percent to 1.61 euros on rumours Intesa could help save Italy’s third-largest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

- Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, the chair of Intesa’s management board, on Sept. 26 described rumours of a BMPS tie-up as “entirely groundless.”

- Intesa declined to comment on Cucchiani’s future.

