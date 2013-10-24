MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): BANK ZACHODNI WBK The lender, a unit of Banco Santander,reports third-quarter earnings. Analysts expect its earnings to rise 29 percent to 430 million zlotys. TPSA The telecoms group sold its Internet unit Wirtualna Polska for 375 million zlotys ($124 million) to web company O2, which runs Poland's most popular gossip website, Pudelek. INVESTMENTS Poland's investment levels should recover in 2014, thanks to both state and private expenditure, Witold Kozinski, deputy central bank governor, said on Wednesday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.