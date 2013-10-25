Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): KERNEL The Ukrainian agricultural producer sees its profits shrink by a further 13 percent in the fiscal year ending June 2014 on expected fall in crop prices, the company said on Friday. WP.PL Innova Capital fund, which earlier this week bought Polish telecom TPSA's web arm Wp.pl for 375 million zlotys ($124 million), wants to combine it with rival Internet portal O2.pl and eventually float it on the Warsaw bourse, daily Puls Biznesu said. ENERGA The Warsaw bourse-bound state-controlled utility has troubles finding a partner for its 2.5 billion zlotys project to build a dam on the Vistula river in Poland due to legal obstacles, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. AXA The Polish life arm of the French insurer targets the No.2 spot on the local employee insurance market, daily Puls Biznesu quoted a local AXA official as saying. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0272 Polish zlotys)