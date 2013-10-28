BERLIN Oct 28 Angela Merkel's conservatives and
the Social Democrats (SPD) said they had agreed in coalition
talks on Monday to push for a financial transaction tax but
needed to consult further on the key issue of a European banking
union.
The parties started negotiating policy compromises last week
with the goal of having a new "grand coalition" government in
place by Christmas.
Germany's European partners will be watching the
negotiations closely, hoping for a swift deal that allows the
bloc to meet looming deadlines for its ambitious banking union.
The parties' working group charged with coming up with
compromises on European policies held its first meeting on
Monday but achieved clear consensus only on the transaction tax,
which both parties had previously championed.
Leading negotiators for both camps said they needed to
continue discussing details of a European banking union and how
the euro zone should fight its debt crisis.
European Parliament President Martin Schulz, lead negotiator
for the SPD on European themes, said they had not discussed euro
bonds because it had become clear "that the German constitution
does not allow this to be implemented".
During the election campaign, the SPD had called for a
lifting of taboos on liability mutualisation within Europe and
introduction of a common euro zone debt redemption fund - a
strategy the conservatives rejected.