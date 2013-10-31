OSLO, Oct 31 Norway's Telenor reported
the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by division for the third
quarter.
The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier
and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of
Norwegian crowns).
Q3 2013 Forecast* Q3 2012
Revenues Norway 6,273 6,331 6,439
EBITDA 2,881 2,885 2,986
Revenues Sweden 2,766 2,717 2,716
EBITDA 931 837 808
Revenues Denmark 1,246 1,217 1,330
EBITDA 302 260 307
Revenues Hungary 1,020 1,069 1,060
EBITDA 351 363 321
Revenues Mobile Serbia 786 793 720
EBITDA 310 320 284
Revenues Mobile Montenegro 172 164 194
EBITDA 85 81 110
Revenues Bulgaria 454 502 n/a
EBITDA 165 189 n/a
Revenues Mobile DTAC 4,069 4,380 3,998
EBITDA 1,362 1,399 1,270
Revenues Mobile Digi 3,142 3,119 2,997
EBITDA 1,417 1,426 1,349
Revenues Mobile Grameen 1,939 1,843 1,660
EBITDA 1,028 950 857
Revenues Mobile Pakistan 1,346 1,359 1,373
EBITDA 511 530 486
Revenues India 729 715 863
EBITDA -140 -77 -408
Revenues Broadcast 1,680 1,627 1,595
EBITDA 570 548 545
Revenues Other 1,186 1,184 1,198
EBITDA -149 -199 -90
TOTAL REVENUES 25,953 26,081 25,253
TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED 9,619 9,539 8,820
NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor
ASA.
(*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of 15
analysts.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)