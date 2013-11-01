ACCRA Nov 1 Standard Chartered Bank Ghana said in a filing late on Thursday that its net profit for the nine months to September rose by around 80 percent to 144.623 million cedis ($65.15 million).

This compared with 80.2 million cedis for the same period last year.

The bank said in the filing to the Ghana Stock Exchange that net interest income rose nearly 74 percent to 202.879 million cedis from 116.757 million over the previous period.

($1 = 2.2200 Ghanian cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Emma Farge in Dakar; Editing by David Cowell)