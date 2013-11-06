Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
CABINET
Prime Minister Donald Tusk should announce a "far-reaching"
overhaul of his cabinet, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski tells
Gazeta Wyborcza, but declines to discuss his fate.
INTEREST RATES
Poland's central bank will announce its monthly decision on
interest rates on Wednesday. All analysts polled by Reuters
expect the bank's Monetary Policy Council to keep rates at their
current all-time low of 2.5 percent.
ENERGA
Bookrunners sounding out potential investors in Polish power
producer Energa say an upcoming IPO could value the company at
as much as 10 billion zlotys ($3.2 billion), market sources
say.
BOEING
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Poland's LOT
airline was grounded in Bangkok on Tuesday due to a power supply
problem, the Polish broadcaster TVN24 reported, citing a LOT
spokeswoman.
