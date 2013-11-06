DUBAI Nov 6 Budget airline flydubai has secured
a $228 million loan from regional and international banks to
finance the purchase of six new Boeing jets, the carrier
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The financing is for two recently delivered Boeing 737-800
aircraft, one more scheduled for delivery by the end of the year
and three scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2014,
flydubai said.
The loan is structured as a finance lease with quarterly
loan repayments over a 10 to 12 year term.
Five banks arranged the financing, including German lender
NordLB, Crédit Agricole and Gulf
International Bank.
The Dubai government-owned airline has a fleet of 32 Boeing
737-800 aircraft, from its initial order of 50 jets; due to be
fulfilled by 2015.
The airline is in talks with Boeing and Airbus
for a 50-plane order, the airline's chairman had said
in February. The order is widely expected to be announced at the
Dubai Air Show later this month.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)