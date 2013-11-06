China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON Nov 6 The euro rose to a session high versus the dollar on Wednesday after data showed a much bigger-than-expected rise in German industry orders.
Orders jumped by 3.3 percent on the month during September, against forecasts for a rise of 0.5 percent.
The euro rose as high as $1.3533 after the data, up from around $1.3507 beforehand.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.