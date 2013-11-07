Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
RATES FLAT AHEAD
Poland's central bank left interest rates flat on Wednesday
and vowed to keep them unchanged at least till the middle of
next year as economic recovery remains modest and inflation
moderate.
BGZ
France's BNP Paribas confirmed it had placed an
unbinding offer to buy Bank BGZ, the Polish subsidiary
of Dutch lender Rabobank, BNP said on Thursday.
BOGDANKA
Falling coal prices took the third-quarter net profit of the
Polish miner a fifth down year-on-year, just below market
expectations, the company said on Thursday.
BUDIMEX
Builder Budimex, the Polish arm of Spanish
Ferrovial, will sell one of its companies to
private-equity firm Equity Investors for 238.6 million zlotys
($77.4 million).
BANK HANDLOWY
The Polish Citigroup unit reported a
larger-than-expected 34-percent fall in its third-quarter net
profit to 165 million zlotys, taking a hit from falling income
from bond sales.
NETIA
Poland's No.2 telecoms operator raised its operating profit
(EBIT) forecast for the year by 10 percent thanks to increasing
number of new television and broadband customers, the company
said on Thursday.
DEBT AUCTION
Poland will offer 4.0-7.0 billion zlotys worth of bonds due
in January 2016 and July 2018 at an auction.
SHALE GAS
Shale gas exploration in Poland may need another 14 billion
zlotys ($4.54 billion) of spending by 2021 on top of the 2
billion spent in the last three years, Kamlesh Parmar, the CEO
of 3Legs Resources was quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu
daily.
PHN
Poland will launch the second stage of the real estate
group's privatization in the middle of this month, Puls Biznesu
daily quoted deputy treasury minister as saying.
