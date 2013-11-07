MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's economy will grow by an annual average of 2.5 percent until 2030, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday, citing the ministry's base scenario for long-term economic development.

The new forecast is a revision down from the earlier envisioned 4.3 percent.

"The pace of Russia's economic growth will fall behind the global average in the forecast period (until 2030)," Ulyukayev told journalists.