Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
DUBAI Nov 11 Waha Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, posted a near fourfold increase in its third-quarter profit as income from its portfolio companies increased sharply.
Waha posted a quarterly profit of 107.1 million dirhams ($29.2 million), compared with 27.5 million dirhams for the year-ago period, it said in a bourse statement on Monday.
The investment firm said income from its portfolio companies, which include New York-listed AerCap Holdings , rose to 84.9 million dirhams during the quarter from 49.5 million dirhams for the same period last year.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.