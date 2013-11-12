Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): DATA Poland's central bank publishes current account deficit data for September (1300) FINANCE MINISTER Weekly Wprost wrote that EU Commissioner Janusz Lewandowski, a long-time ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, could replace current Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski. PENSIONS The foreign ministry joined many other institutions in their criticism of the government-proposed pension changes, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. The daily said the foreign ministry believed the proposed ban on the pension funds blocking investments in foreign treasury bonds may be against European Union regulations. DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS The number of marriages registered this year may be the lowest since 1945, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote based on statistics for the first eight months of the year. It is estimated that about 11 percent of Poles between the ages of 1977 and 1986 have left Poland to seek work abroad. ALIOR BANK Polish lender Alior is set to acquire brokerage house Money Makers, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. ARMY Polish army plans to buy eight training jets for 1.5 billion zlotys, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. Italian Alenia Aermacchi, British-based Lockheed Martin UK are among the producers interested in the tender. TVN The advertising market has the worst behind it and is turning a corner, chief executive of broadcaster TVN told daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. PGNIG Polish gas monopoly PGNiG wants to form a new company that will handle wholesale gas trade, daily Puls Biznesu wrote. FRANKLIN TEMPLETON Franklin Templeton Investment is interested in buying Poland's Quercus fund, daily Puls Biznesu wrote. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0837 Polish zlotys)