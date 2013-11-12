Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
DATA
Poland's central bank publishes current account deficit data
for September (1300)
FINANCE MINISTER
Weekly Wprost wrote that EU Commissioner Janusz Lewandowski,
a long-time ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, could replace
current Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski.
PENSIONS
The foreign ministry joined many other institutions in their
criticism of the government-proposed pension changes, daily
Rzeczpospolita wrote. The daily said the foreign ministry
believed the proposed ban on the pension funds blocking
investments in foreign treasury bonds may be against European
Union regulations.
DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS
The number of marriages registered this year may be the
lowest since 1945, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote based on
statistics for the first eight months of the year. It is
estimated that about 11 percent of Poles between the ages of
1977 and 1986 have left Poland to seek work abroad.
ALIOR BANK
Polish lender Alior is set to acquire brokerage
house Money Makers, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote.
ARMY
Polish army plans to buy eight training jets for 1.5 billion
zlotys, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. Italian Alenia Aermacchi,
British-based Lockheed Martin UK are among the producers
interested in the tender.
TVN
The advertising market has the worst behind it and is
turning a corner, chief executive of broadcaster TVN
told daily Rzeczpospolita wrote.
PGNIG
Polish gas monopoly PGNiG wants to form a new
company that will handle wholesale gas trade, daily Puls Biznesu
wrote.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON
Franklin Templeton Investment is interested in buying
Poland's Quercus fund, daily Puls Biznesu wrote.
