BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Barclays has attracted US$10bn of orders from global investors for its new perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a banker involved in the deal.
The SEC-registered offering is now being marketed at 8.25% from initial price thoughts of low 8% area via Barclays' own syndicate team, along with joint leads Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, SMBC Nikko, UBS and Wells Fargo.
Pricing is expected later today.
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.