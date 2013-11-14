Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): GDP Poland will release preliminary GDP data for the third quarter. Analysts expect growth to have accelerated to 1.6 percent year-on-year from 0.8 percent in the second quarter.(0900) INFLATION The statistics office to release inflation and M3 money supply data for October. The consumer price index is expected at 1.0 percent year-on-year, while the M3 figure is predicted to grow by 5.65 percent. (1300) PENSION REFORM The labour ministry proposed only minor changes to its proposed pension system overhaul amid growing criticism the plan that would take away the bond portfolios from private funds could violate the constitution. KGHM Europe's No.2 copper producer booked a larger-than-expected 55-percent drop in its third-quarter net profit, hit by smelter maintenance and lower metal prices. ASSECO POLAND The software firm made a third-quarter net profit of 82 million zlotys ($26 million) on revenue of 1.4 billion, just short of analysts' profit forecasts of around 85 million. PGNIG Polish gas monopoly PGNiG posted a steeper-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit thanks to increased oil production and lower gas import prices. PZU Eastern Europe's largest insurer beat analysts expectations on Thursday, with weaker investment results from its bond portfolio bringing the third-quarter net profit only just down on the year. TAURON Poland's No. 2 electricity producer posted a slower-than-estimated decline in third-quarter net profit, hit by lower coal and power prices. CYFROWY Poland's biggest media company posted an almost 3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating analyst expectations thanks to increased advertising sales. PKO BP Poland's top lender to report third-quarter earnings. Analysts expect its net profit to fall by a fifth due to record low interest rates that are weighing on its income. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0837 Polish zlotys)