GOVERNMENT RESHUFFLE
Prime Minister Donald Tusk is to announce a cabinet
reshuffle later this week with at least five ministers set to
lose their jobs, weekly Wprost wrote. Changes are to involve
Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski, Environment Minister Marcin
Korolec, Sports Minister Joanna Mucha, among those about to
leave.
FOOD EMBARGO
Russia is threatening Poland with an embargo imposed onto
Polish fruit and vegetables, which could impact trade worth
about 1 billion euros per year, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
wrote.
GORENJE
Slovenian household appliance maker Gorenje wants
to be listed on the Warsaw bourse, daily Parkiet reported. The
company believes that its listing in Warsaw would widen the
range of its sources of financing and increase liquidity of its
shares.
PENSION CHANGES
The finance ministry has released opinions of constitutional
experts which show that the government's planned pension changes
are in line with the constitution, something that has been put
to question over the last several weeks, daily Dziennika Gazeta
Prawna wrote.
GROWTH WITHOUT INFLATION
Economic growth in Poland will accelerate to 2.9 percent in
2014 and 3.3 percent in 2015 but that such growth levels would
not be enough to make a bigger difference on the tough labour
market and low wage pressures, allowing consumer inflation to
stay subdued, central bank Governor Marek Belka was quoted as
saying on the bank's website.
PENSION FUNDS
Polish government has agreed that privately-managed pension
funds will be required to hold at least 75 percent of their
assets in stocks until the end of 2014, a deputy finance
minister said on Friday.
PGE
China's Shanghai Electric has placed the lowest,
3.09-billion zloty ($992 million) bid to build a 430-450
megawatt lignite-fired unit for Poland's largest utility PGE,
PGE said.
ENERGA IPO
Poland's market watchdog KNF approved on Friday the
prospectus for the initial public offering of Energa, the
country's smallest power group, in a floatation valued at up to
3.4 billion zlotys ($1.09 billion).
GOVERNMENT
Polish transport minister Slawomir Nowak stepped down on
Friday after the prosecutor's office said there were grounds to
believe Nowak broke the law, Prime Minister Donald Tusk
announced.
POLL
An opinion poll by CBOS for Gazeta Wyborcza showed that
support for the ruling party Civic Platform rose by 2 percentage
points to 24 percent while the backing for the opposition in Law
and Justice fell by 3 percentage points to 25 percent, the daily
wrote on Saturday.
GTC
Dutch Kardan, the top shareholder of real estate
group Globe Trade Centre (GTC), has agreed to sell its 27.75 pct
stake for 160 million euros ($216 million) to U.S. private
equity fund Lone Star, GTC and Kardan said on Sunday.
PKO BP
Poland's biggest bank PKO BP will repeat a tender
offer to buy shares of Nordea Bank Polska, a local
unit of Swedish Nordea Bank, PKO BP said on Sunday, as
it continues to await approval from the local market watchdog.
