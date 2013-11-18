Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): GOVERNMENT RESHUFFLE Prime Minister Donald Tusk is to announce a cabinet reshuffle later this week with at least five ministers set to lose their jobs, weekly Wprost wrote. Changes are to involve Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski, Environment Minister Marcin Korolec, Sports Minister Joanna Mucha, among those about to leave. FOOD EMBARGO Russia is threatening Poland with an embargo imposed onto Polish fruit and vegetables, which could impact trade worth about 1 billion euros per year, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. GORENJE Slovenian household appliance maker Gorenje wants to be listed on the Warsaw bourse, daily Parkiet reported. The company believes that its listing in Warsaw would widen the range of its sources of financing and increase liquidity of its shares. PENSION CHANGES The finance ministry has released opinions of constitutional experts which show that the government's planned pension changes are in line with the constitution, something that has been put to question over the last several weeks, daily Dziennika Gazeta Prawna wrote. GROWTH WITHOUT INFLATION Economic growth in Poland will accelerate to 2.9 percent in 2014 and 3.3 percent in 2015 but that such growth levels would not be enough to make a bigger difference on the tough labour market and low wage pressures, allowing consumer inflation to stay subdued, central bank Governor Marek Belka was quoted as saying on the bank's website. PENSION FUNDS Polish government has agreed that privately-managed pension funds will be required to hold at least 75 percent of their assets in stocks until the end of 2014, a deputy finance minister said on Friday. PGE China's Shanghai Electric has placed the lowest, 3.09-billion zloty ($992 million) bid to build a 430-450 megawatt lignite-fired unit for Poland's largest utility PGE, PGE said. ENERGA IPO Poland's market watchdog KNF approved on Friday the prospectus for the initial public offering of Energa, the country's smallest power group, in a floatation valued at up to 3.4 billion zlotys ($1.09 billion). GOVERNMENT Polish transport minister Slawomir Nowak stepped down on Friday after the prosecutor's office said there were grounds to believe Nowak broke the law, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced. POLL An opinion poll by CBOS for Gazeta Wyborcza showed that support for the ruling party Civic Platform rose by 2 percentage points to 24 percent while the backing for the opposition in Law and Justice fell by 3 percentage points to 25 percent, the daily wrote on Saturday. GTC Dutch Kardan, the top shareholder of real estate group Globe Trade Centre (GTC), has agreed to sell its 27.75 pct stake for 160 million euros ($216 million) to U.S. private equity fund Lone Star, GTC and Kardan said on Sunday. PKO BP Poland's biggest bank PKO BP will repeat a tender offer to buy shares of Nordea Bank Polska, a local unit of Swedish Nordea Bank, PKO BP said on Sunday, as it continues to await approval from the local market watchdog. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX