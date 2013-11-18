BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Banco Espirito Santo, rated Ba3/BB- at the senior level, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Morgan Stanley and its own syndicate team to arrange an investor roadshow starting Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a subordinated debt issue.
Portuguese banks have not raised subordinated debt in the last four years. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.