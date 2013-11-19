BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks, rated Ba3/BB/BBB, has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura to arrange an investor update on Tuesday November 19, ahead of a potential euro-denominated senior unsecured transaction.
A call will take place at 15:30 UK time and a benchmark deal is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.