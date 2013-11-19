UPDATE 5-Pirates hijack Indian vessel off coast of Somalia
* Pirates mounted more than 200 hijacks in 2011 (Adds EU naval force, other details)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 South African electricity utility Eskom reduced power supply on Tuesday to mining giant BHP's aluminium smelters, in line with an agreement to stabilise the national grid at times of stress, the company said.
"Eskom load-sheds the smelters to assist in maintaining power supply in South Africa over peak periods with no compensation for loss of production during that period," the company said.
"Eskom is currently making use of this provision."
* Pirates mounted more than 200 hijacks in 2011 (Adds EU naval force, other details)
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
AMSTERDAM, April 3 Akzo Nobel CEO Ton Buechner repeated on Monday his opposition to a March 20 takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries, saying he sees no merit in negotiating with PPG.