JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 South African electricity utility Eskom reduced power supply on Tuesday to mining giant BHP's aluminium smelters, in line with an agreement to stabilise the national grid at times of stress, the company said.

"Eskom load-sheds the smelters to assist in maintaining power supply in South Africa over peak periods with no compensation for loss of production during that period," the company said.

"Eskom is currently making use of this provision."