Nov 20 Gold mine supply is forecast to hit a
record high this year, although some miners have suspended or
postponed projects due to political pressures, falling gold
prices and rising costs.
Here are some examples of gold mining facilities that have
been suspended or sold in the last year.
SOUTH AMERICA
- Barrick Gold Corp announced in October it was to
mothball its huge Pascua-Lama project on the border of Chile and
Argentina. The company had been counting on the facility to
provide a large share of its future gold production. Pascua-Lama
was expected to produce up to 850,000 ounces of gold annually in
its first five years.
- Kinross Gold Corp walked away from the Fruta del
Norte project in Ecuador in June after two years of talks failed
when the government refused to back down on a 70 percent
windfall tax.
NORTH AMERICA
- Anglo American said in September it was pulling
out of the development of the Pebble gold and copper mine in
Alaska.
AFRICA
- Kinross said in October it planned to cut 300 jobs at its
mining operations in Mauritania and at a regional administrative
office in Spain, citing the decline in the gold price.
EURASIA
- Russia's third-largest gold miner, Polymetal,
said in April it might delay several projects after a drop in
gold and silver prices dented its first-quarter revenues,
including Kutyn, Maminskoye and the heap leach facility at
Sopka.
- Petropavlovsk postponed development of a major
processing hub in Russia's far east in May as it sought to keep
a lid on debt and spending after the steep drop in the price of
gold.
