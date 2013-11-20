Nov 20 Gold mine supply is forecast to hit a record high this year, although some miners have suspended or postponed projects due to political pressures, falling gold prices and rising costs.

Here are some examples of gold mining facilities that have been suspended or sold in the last year.

SOUTH AMERICA

- Barrick Gold Corp announced in October it was to mothball its huge Pascua-Lama project on the border of Chile and Argentina. The company had been counting on the facility to provide a large share of its future gold production. Pascua-Lama was expected to produce up to 850,000 ounces of gold annually in its first five years.

- Kinross Gold Corp walked away from the Fruta del Norte project in Ecuador in June after two years of talks failed when the government refused to back down on a 70 percent windfall tax.

NORTH AMERICA

- Anglo American said in September it was pulling out of the development of the Pebble gold and copper mine in Alaska.

AFRICA

- Kinross said in October it planned to cut 300 jobs at its mining operations in Mauritania and at a regional administrative office in Spain, citing the decline in the gold price.

EURASIA

- Russia's third-largest gold miner, Polymetal, said in April it might delay several projects after a drop in gold and silver prices dented its first-quarter revenues, including Kutyn, Maminskoye and the heap leach facility at Sopka.

- Petropavlovsk postponed development of a major processing hub in Russia's far east in May as it sought to keep a lid on debt and spending after the steep drop in the price of gold. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Jan Harvey; editing by Jane Baird)