GORENJE
The Slovenian home appliance maker plans to launch a
secondary listing on the Warsaw bourse on Dec 30, writes Puls
Biznesu.
PENSIONS
The parliament will begin debating the government's
controversial pension overhaul plans on Dec 3, writes Parkiet.
NEW FINANCE MINISTER
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk named a political novice
as his new finance minister on Wednesday in a reshuffle designed
to re-invigorate a government that many voters feel has lost its
way after six years in power.
