LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - HSBC is planning to raise USD15-20bn of Additional Tier 1 capital in the coming years despite misgivings as it seeks to meet new regulatory requirements, Alain Stangroome, head of group capital planning at HSBC said.

Speaking at the Thomson Reuters capital conference in London on Thursday, Stangroome said he would have opted for preference shares, but AT1 bonds were now part of the (bank) capital landscape.