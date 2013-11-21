By Aimee Donnellan and Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - HSBC is planning to raise USD15-20bn of Additional Tier 1 capital in the coming years despite misgivings as it seeks to meet new regulatory requirements, Alain Stangroome, head of group capital planning at HSBC said.

Speaking at the IFR Bank Capital Conference held at the Thomson Reuters Building in London on Thursday, Stangroome said he would have opted for preference shares, but AT1 bonds were now part of the (bank) capital landscape.

"We expect to start issuing Additional Tier 1 at some point and will be addressing our shareholders in the next 12 months to get approval," he said. "We have old instruments that start amortising and we will need to start addressing that need," he said.

Under the Basel 3 framework, banks can raise 1.5% of their 6% Tier 1 capital ratio in the form of non-dilutive equity-like instruments.

According to Citigroup's research, European banks currently have EUR124bn of Tier 1 debt outstanding that would currently be eligible for grandfathering, giving them around EUR100bn of Tier 1 capital treatment.

By 2017, Citigroup analysts estimate that the capital treatment from existing Tier 1 issued in euros will only amount to about EUR38bn, thereby incentivising issuers to raise capital to replace these instruments.

Stangroome added that while it was not clear if an investor base had been found for AT1, larger banks should be able to issue. "We are two to three steps closer than we were last year," he said.

Barclays Bank last week raised a US$2bn perpetual non-call five-year AT1 that attracted US$10bn of demand, further demonstrating the market depth for these instruments despite the fact that the coupon can be deferred at the issuer's discretion. The deal followed Societe Generale, BBVA and Banco Popular Espanol, which have also sold AT1 bonds this year.

HSBC has so far focused its capital raising efforts on Tier 2 paper. In September, the bank resuscitated the European callable Lower Tier 2 market with the sale of a EUR1.5bn 10-year non-call five issue - the first offering of its kind in nearly six months.

The Prudential Regulatory Authority appears to take a dim view of UK banks using the write-down, write-up structure that was pioneered by Societe Generale for its AT1, but HSBC still hopes the regulator will allow banks to use it.

He said, however, that this could add complexity when trying to sell those structures. "Simplicity is the key," he said.

HSBC is not the only issuer eyeing the AT1 market. Federico Ravera, head of strategic portfolio at UniCredit, said his bank would look at doing a trade next year, market permitting.

"We like the simple structure, with a temporary write-down as it gives investors upside potential," he said. "We need European investors to do their work and to be ready."

Ravera said he expected the tax issues that have been holding issuance back so far to be resolved by the end of the year through the legislative framework.