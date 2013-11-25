MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's Pacific oil terminal of Kozmino halted operations on Monday due to stormy weather, state-run oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said.

"We have stopped the port today ... The weather forecast indicates that operations could be restarted on Wednesday," Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin said.

Russia ships some 400,000 barrels per day of crude oil via Kozmino, mainly to China and Japan. It may hike the volumes up to 600,000 bpd next year.

The Hydrometcentre weather forecasting service said a storm has been raging through Russia's Far East, bringing blizzard and heavy rains. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Jane Baird)