BRIEF-Tesco shareholder Artisan Partners says opposes company's offer for Booker
* Tesco shareholder Artisan Partners says opposes company's offer for Booker, says deal a distraction
DUBLIN Nov 26 Greencore :
* Says FY adjusted eps 14.5 pence (vs 14.0 Reuters forecast)
* FY final dividend of 2.9 pence per share
* FY revenue 1197 pounds (vs 1189 mln Reuters forecast)
* Says enters the new financial year with good momentum in our businesses
* Says yet to be positive impact on UK grocery; sees cost inflation in uk protein, dairy
* Tesco shareholder Artisan Partners says opposes company's offer for Booker, says deal a distraction
* Honda advises owners of vehicles affected by Takata airbag inflator recalls to seek repair immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nichirei's operating profit is expected to jump around 40% to about 30 billion yen ($271 million) in the current year ending Friday - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2na1xUM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)