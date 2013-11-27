Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): NEW MINISTERS Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski is to swear in the government's new ministers on Wednesday, including the new finance minister Mateusz Szczurek. PZU Standard & Poor's placed Eastern Europe's largest insurer along side rivals Generali and Santam on credit watch negative on Tuesday, pending an examination of their sovereign exposure. POLKOMTEL Poland's No.3 mobile operator, which itself is set to be bought by the country's top media group Cyfrowy Polsat, is to take over low-tier lender Invest Bank from their co-owner businessman Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying. LUKOIL Russia's No.2 oil producer may buy some gas stations in Poland as part of its expansion plans, its Central Europe and Benelux chief Bulat Subaev told daily Rzeczpospolita. RAFAKO, TAURON Poland's state development bank BGK will back up the builder Rafako and its consortium in a contract to build a 910-MW unit for Tauron's power plant in Jaworzno through providing necessary bank guarantees, Rafako said late on Tuesday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX